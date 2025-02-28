GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

GURU Organic Energy stock remained flat at $1.23 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

About GURU Organic Energy

Featured Stories

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

