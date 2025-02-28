GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
GURU Organic Energy stock remained flat at $1.23 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
About GURU Organic Energy
