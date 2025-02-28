Short Interest in Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Increases By 1,073.5%

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,073.5% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Orrön Energy AB (publ) alerts:

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.