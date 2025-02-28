Short Interest in Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Increases By 1,073.5%

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,073.5% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orrön Energy AB (publ)
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.