TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.
TTEC Price Performance
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
