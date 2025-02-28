Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $15.78 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

