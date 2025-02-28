Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%.
Subsea 7 Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $15.78 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
