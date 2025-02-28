Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Releases Earnings Results

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.89%.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.15. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
About Altigen Communications
