Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Releases Earnings Results

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.15. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

