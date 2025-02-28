Veridan Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $198.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.