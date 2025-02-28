Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $11.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

