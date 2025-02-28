National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires $27,500.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,906 shares in the company, valued at $602,415. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NKSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.60.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NKSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
