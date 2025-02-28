NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

GLD opened at $264.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $188.03 and a 52-week high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

