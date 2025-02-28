Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,252,000 after buying an additional 3,900,238 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

