iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,304,000 after buying an additional 298,402 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

