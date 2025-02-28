Isabella Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

