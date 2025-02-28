Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Globe Life has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

