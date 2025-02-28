iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

