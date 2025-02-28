Private Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,379,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 658,194 shares during the period. Everi comprises approximately 6.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 124,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,120.50. This trade represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $613,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 542,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,669.44. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Everi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.74 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

