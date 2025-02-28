GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $78,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,356,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 273,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

