Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,997,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

