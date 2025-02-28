Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $59,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $110.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

