Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.28 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.