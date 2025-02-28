Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Price

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Get AAON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,986. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. The trade was a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,920,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 220,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.