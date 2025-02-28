Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 446,948 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

