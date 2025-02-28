Versor Investments LP Buys 16,787 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

