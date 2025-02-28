Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.65. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.