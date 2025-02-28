Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12,865.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 938,272 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $65,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 474,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 161,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

