Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.