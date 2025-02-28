Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $3.65 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,518,000.

IJH stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

