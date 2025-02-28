GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $65,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 76,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

