Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $255.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

