GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,806 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates comprises 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $83,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

Shares of MANH opened at $175.20 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.94 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.15.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

