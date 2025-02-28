Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 542,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

