Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

