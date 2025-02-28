National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

