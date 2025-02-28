Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Teladoc Health updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.400–0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -1.100–0.500 EPS.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

