Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

FDIG stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

