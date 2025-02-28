Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.8 %

Vipshop stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

