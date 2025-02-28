Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion.
Vipshop Stock Down 0.8 %
Vipshop stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.
Vipshop Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
