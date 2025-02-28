Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Expands By 1,600.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clariant Trading Up 3.2 %

CLZNY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

