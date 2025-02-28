CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 1,884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.5 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

Shares of CareRx stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

