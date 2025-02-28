CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 1,884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.5 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
Shares of CareRx stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
About CareRx
