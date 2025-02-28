Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,191,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 267,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,664,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.