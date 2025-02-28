Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

