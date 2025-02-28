Sarah Kuijlaars Acquires 20,000 Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £112,800 ($142,172.93).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

LON TATE opened at GBX 545.50 ($6.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 531.50 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 848.50 ($10.69). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.34) to GBX 600 ($7.56) in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.14) to GBX 610 ($7.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.71) to GBX 950 ($11.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

