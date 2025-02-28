Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Globe International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.22.
Globe International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globe International
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.