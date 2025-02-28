Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Globe International’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Globe International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Globe International Company Profile

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the boardsports, street fashion, outdoor, and workwear markets in Australasia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, It’s Now Cool, X/DMG, DOT BOARDS, MILKBAR BIKES, and Impala Skate.

