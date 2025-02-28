Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Comms Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.
Comms Group Company Profile
