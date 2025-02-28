Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Comms Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -283.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

