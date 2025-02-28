AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Incyte comprises 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,369,000 after acquiring an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,827 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,652 shares of company stock valued at $988,834 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.