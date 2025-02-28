The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $303.39 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.90 and its 200-day moving average is $318.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

