Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Buys Shares of 180 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $375.78 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at $26,108,964.96. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

