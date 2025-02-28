CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 43,591.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $171,241,000 after buying an additional 589,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $309.88 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average of $294.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $9,897,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

