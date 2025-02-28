First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 170.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

