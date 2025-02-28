Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

