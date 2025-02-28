Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 6.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CBRE Group by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CBRE opened at $139.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

