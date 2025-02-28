A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $918,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

